The centre of Kazimierz is marked by this popular square, with its signature early-20th-century roundhouse at the centre. This was once the commercial heart of the former Jewish quarter. These days it's a place to chill between bars and perhaps indulge in a zapiekanka, an open-faced sandwich consisting of a combination of baked cheeses and other toppings, sold from stalls in the roundhouse. Sunny days bring an impromptu flea market with vendors selling fruit, veg and discarded household items.
Plac Nowy
Kraków
