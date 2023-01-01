The centre of Kazimierz is marked by this popular square, with its signature early-20th-century roundhouse at the centre. This was once the commercial heart of the former Jewish quarter. These days it's a place to chill between bars and perhaps indulge in a zapiekanka, an open-faced sandwich consisting of a combination of baked cheeses and other toppings, sold from stalls in the roundhouse. Sunny days bring an impromptu flea market with vendors selling fruit, veg and discarded household items.