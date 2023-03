In the northeastern corner of Plac Wolnica and founded in 1340, this was the first church in Kazimierz and for a long time the town’s parish church. Its interior has been almost totally fitted out with baroque furnishings, including the huge high altar, extraordinary massive carved stalls in the chancel and a boat-shaped pulpit. Note the surviving early-15th-century stained-glass window in the sanctuary and the crucifix hanging above the chancel.