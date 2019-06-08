This former place of worship was built around 1560, in Renaissance style, and is the third-oldest synagogue after the Old and Remuh synagogues. The High Synagogue takes its name from the fact that the prayer hall was situated on the 1st (upper) floor, while the ground floor was given over to shops. The synagogue is inactive and holds a permanent photographic exhibition on the families of Kazimierz. The ground floor holds a branch of the Jewish bookshop chain, Austeria.