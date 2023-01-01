Schindler's Factory

Despite the name, this museum covers more than the story of Oskar Schindler, the Nazi German industrialist who famously saved the lives of members of his Jewish labour force during the Holocaust. It also expands to include all aspects of the German occupation of Kraków from 1939 to 1945 through a series of well-organised, interactive exhibits. Take a tram to Plac Bohaterów Getta, then follow ul Kącik east under the railway line to find the museum.

Given the museum's popularity, it's highly advisable to book tickets in advance over a special ticketing website: www.bilety.mhk.pl.