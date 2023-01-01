Plac Bohaterów Getta

Known as Plac Zgody during the German occupation of WWII, this public square marks the beginning of the purpose-built Jewish wartime ghetto that stretched for several blocks in this part of Podgórze (there is a map showing the extent of the ghetto on the northern edge near a former German command post). During the war, the space served as a meeting ground for ghetto residents. It was also a deportation site as the ghetto was liquidated in 1942–43.

The 70 oversized metal chairs that stand on the square are part of a permanent street-art exhibit and are meant to stand in for the victims of German oppression who are no longer here.