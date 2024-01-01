This broad square marks the heart of the Podgórze district. The most distinctive building here is the early-20th century, neo-Gothic Church of St Joseph.
Rynek Podgórski
Podgórze
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
6.36 MILES
Some 14km southeast of Kraków, the Wieliczka (vyeh-leech-kah) salt mine has been welcoming tourists since 1722 and today is one of Poland's most popular…
0.9 MILES
As the political and cultural heart of Poland through the 16th century, Wawel Royal Castle is a potent symbol of national identity. It's now a museum…
0.61 MILES
Despite the name, this museum covers more than the story of Oskar Schindler, the Nazi German industrialist who famously saved the lives of members of his…
0.94 MILES
Wawel Cathedral has witnessed many coronations, funerals and burials of Poland’s monarchs and nobles. The present cathedral is basically a Gothic, but…
1.27 MILES
This striking brick church, best known simply as St Mary’s, is dominated by two towers of different heights. The first church here was built in the 1220s…
1.39 MILES
The Collegium Maius, part of Jagiellonian University, is the oldest surviving university building in Poland, and one of the finest examples of 15th…
1.37 MILES
The name of this museum doesn’t sound that exciting, but the Jagiellonian University Medical School’s Museum of Pharmacy is one of the largest museums of…
0.99 MILES
The Jesuits erected this church, the first baroque building in Kraków, after they had been brought to the city in 1583 to do battle with supporters of the…
Nearby Podgórze attractions
0.18 MILES
Across the river in Podgórze, Bednarski Park may lack for picture-perfect quality but makes up for it with wild greenery fit for adventurous wanders…
0.21 MILES
This modern museum is dedicated to the life and work of avant-garde Polish dramaturge Tadeusz Kantor (1915–90) and his experimental theatre company,…
0.26 MILES
This former pharmacy, on the south side of Plac Bohaterów Getta, tells the story of owner Tadeusz Pankiewicz, who risked life and limb trying to help the…
0.29 MILES
Known as Plac Zgody during the German occupation of WWII, this public square marks the beginning of the purpose-built Jewish wartime ghetto that stretched…
0.34 MILES
Just south of Plac Bohaterów Getta are the remains of the wartime Jewish ghetto wall from WWII, with a plaque marking the site.
6. Museum of Municipal Engineering
0.39 MILES
Trams and trucks fill the yard of this former tram depot, while inside there's a fun collection of cars and motorbikes. A room of hands-on magnetic and…
0.4 MILES
The permanent exhibition here features the reconstructed interiors of traditional Polish peasant cottages and workshops, folk costumes, craft and trade…
0.41 MILES
This fortress was built by the Austrians in the 1850s to defend the city's strategic bridge over the Vistula. The interior is closed to visitors, but you…