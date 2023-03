Across the river in Podgórze, Bednarski Park may lack for picture-perfect quality but makes up for it with wild greenery fit for adventurous wanders. There are many levels to the park; you can clamber up walls and muddy tracks to explore paths hidden up high. It's a popular spot for dog walkers, joggers, walkers, families, and picnics or Sunday hang-outs when the weather is nice. Find the entrance along ul Parkowa.