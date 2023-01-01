Pharmacy Under the Eagle

This former pharmacy, on the south side of Plac Bohaterów Getta, tells the story of owner Tadeusz Pankiewicz, who risked life and limb trying to help the Jewish residents of the Podgórze ghetto during WWII. Pankiewicz, a Polish Gentile, was later honoured by Israel as being 'Righteous Among the Nations' for his efforts. The pharmacy's interior has been restored to its wartime appearance and tells the story of the ghetto and the role of the pharmacy in daily life.