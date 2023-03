This mound, dedicated to Polish (and American) military hero Tadeusz Kościuszko (1746–1817), was erected between 1820 and 1823. It stands 34m high and includes soil from both the Polish and American battlefields where Kościuszko fought. The views over the city are spectacular. Admission includes the hike up the mound as well as a tour of the adjacent 19th-century fort, with exhibitions on Kościuszko's life. The memorial is located in Zwierzyniec, 3km west of the Old Town.