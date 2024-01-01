Dębnicki Park

This understated park offers a quiet place for walkers, joggers, readers, families and anyone else to enjoy the greenery on a sunny day. Winter time also offers beautiful sights, the archway entrance looks particularly stunning covered in snow, and the small adorable bridges offer prime photo spots.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Wieliczka Salt Mine

    Wieliczka Salt Mine

    7.65 MILES

    Some 14km southeast of Kraków, the Wieliczka (vyeh-leech-kah) salt mine has been welcoming tourists since 1722 and today is one of Poland's most popular…

  • The Wawel Royal Cathedral (Polish: Katedra Wawelska, na Wawelu) by night in Krakow, Poland, city landmark dating back to the 11th century.

    Wawel Royal Castle

    0.89 MILES

    As the political and cultural heart of Poland through the 16th century, Wawel Royal Castle is a potent symbol of national identity. It's now a museum…

  • Krakau August 20th 2017: Tourists waiting to enter the former Schindler Factory 862495222 building, cracow, culture, jewish, landmark, oskar, outdoor, polish, schindler, vacation, wall, work, zablocie

    Schindler's Factory

    1.95 MILES

    Despite the name, this museum covers more than the story of Oskar Schindler, the Nazi German industrialist who famously saved the lives of members of his…

  • Wawel Cathedral, Wawel Hill.

    Wawel Cathedral

    0.87 MILES

    Wawel Cathedral has witnessed many coronations, funerals and burials of Poland’s monarchs and nobles. The present cathedral is basically a Gothic, but…

  • St. Mary's Church on Market Square in Krakow.

    St Mary's Basilica

    1.27 MILES

    This striking brick church, best known simply as St Mary’s, is dominated by two towers of different heights. The first church here was built in the 1220s…

  • Collegium Maius

    Collegium Maius

    1.12 MILES

    The Collegium Maius, part of Jagiellonian University, is the oldest surviving university building in Poland, and one of the finest examples of 15th…

  • Pharmacy under the Eagle, Plac Bohaterow Getta 18, Podgorz.

    Museum of Pharmacy

    1.39 MILES

    The name of this museum doesn’t sound that exciting, but the Jagiellonian University Medical School’s Museum of Pharmacy is one of the largest museums of…

  • Church of SS Peter & Paul

    Church of SS Peter & Paul

    1.06 MILES

    The Jesuits erected this church, the first baroque building in Kraków, after they had been brought to the city in 1583 to do battle with supporters of the…

Nearby Kraków attractions

1. Premonstratensian Convent

0.25 MILES

This imposing, fortified monastery, on the banks of the Wisla, has been home to the Sisters of the Order of St Norbert for more than 800 years. It's also…

3. Dragon’s Den

0.76 MILES

If you’ve had enough of high art and baroque furnishings, complete your Wawel trip with a visit to the cheesy Dragon’s Den, former home of the legendary…

4. Stained Glass Workshop & Museum

0.76 MILES

This combination museum and workshop highlights the beauty of stained glass and the considerable skill (and artistic talent) it takes to produce it…

5. Jordan Park

0.79 MILES

Named after its founder Henryk Jordan, this park is a favourite for many. You'll find dog-walkers enjoying open fields, kids on climbing frames, outdoor…

6. National Museum

0.82 MILES

Three permanent exhibitions – the Gallery of 20th-Century Polish Painting, the Gallery of Decorative Art, and Polish Arms and National Colours – are…

7. Wawel Cathedral Museum

0.83 MILES

Diagonally opposite the cathedral is this treasury of historical and religious objects from the cathedral. There are plenty of exhibits, including church…

8. Lost Wawel

0.87 MILES

Accommodated in the old royal kitchen, this exhibition features remnants of the late-10th-century Rotunda of SS Felix and Adauctus, reputedly the first…