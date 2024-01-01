This understated park offers a quiet place for walkers, joggers, readers, families and anyone else to enjoy the greenery on a sunny day. Winter time also offers beautiful sights, the archway entrance looks particularly stunning covered in snow, and the small adorable bridges offer prime photo spots.
Dębnicki Park
Kraków
