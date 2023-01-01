Remuh Cemetery

This evocative cemetery stands just behind the Remuh Synagogue and dates to the Renaissance period of the 16th century. It was the quarter's main burial ground before it was closed for hygienic reasons in the late 18th century, when the larger New Jewish Cemetery was established. During WWII, the Germans vandalised the tombstones, but some 700 grave markers, including some outstanding Renaissance examples, have been recovered. The admission includes entry to the synagogue.