This small synagogue, which started life as a hospital, dates from the mid-16th century and was partly built into the Kazimierz city walls (still visible today). It was looted during WWII and only restored at the start of the 21st century. Notable features include rich ceiling frescoes from the 1920s and some unusual zodiac paintings. There's a small exhibition in the former women's gallery (upstairs) dedicated to Jewish life in Poland after WWII.