Part of the Outer Eastern Carpathians, the Bieszczady (byesh-chah-di) range in far southeastern Poland extends into Slovakia and Ukraine. Scantily populated and graced by thick woods and open meadows, it’s one of the most attractive areas of the country. As tourist facilities are modest, roads sparse and public transport limited, the region has retained its relative isolation and is a wonderful off-the-beaten-track destination, popular with nature lovers and hikers.

The range’s eastern end, the highest and most spectacular part, has been decreed the Bieszczady National Park (Bieszczadzki Park Narodowy), with its headquarters in Ustrzyki Górne. At 292 sq km, it’s Poland’s third-largest national park after Biebrza and Kampinos. Its highest peak is Mt Tarnica (1346m).