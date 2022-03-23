Sanok’s Museum of Folk Architecture is Poland’s largest skansen (open-air museum of traditional architecture). You’ll find around 120 historic buildings…
Bieszczady
Part of the Outer Eastern Carpathians, the Bieszczady (byesh-chah-di) range in far southeastern Poland extends into Slovakia and Ukraine. Scantily populated and graced by thick woods and open meadows, it’s one of the most attractive areas of the country. As tourist facilities are modest, roads sparse and public transport limited, the region has retained its relative isolation and is a wonderful off-the-beaten-track destination, popular with nature lovers and hikers.
The range’s eastern end, the highest and most spectacular part, has been decreed the Bieszczady National Park (Bieszczadzki Park Narodowy), with its headquarters in Ustrzyki Górne. At 292 sq km, it’s Poland’s third-largest national park after Biebrza and Kampinos. Its highest peak is Mt Tarnica (1346m).
Explore Bieszczady
See
Museum of Folk Architecture
Sanok’s Museum of Folk Architecture is Poland’s largest skansen (open-air museum of traditional architecture). You’ll find around 120 historic buildings…
See
Historical Museum
Housed in the Renaissance-style castle, this museum is best known for its 700-piece collection of Ruthenian icons. The selection consists of about 260…
See
Synagogue
Lesko's impressive former synagogue is the only one of five to survive WWII. Built in the Mannerist style in the mid-17th century, it has an attached…
See
Franciscan Church of the Holy Cross
At the southeast corner of the Rynek is the Franciscan Church of the Holy Cross, the town’s oldest. The interior and exterior are in baroque style and…
See
Sanok Castle
The 16th-century Renaissance-style fortress you see today is built over the foundations of a 14th-century Gothic castle that itself replaced the wooden…
See
Natural History Museum
This modest museum, on a quiet street just a few metres north of the Rynek, is a good introduction to the geology, flora and fauna of the Bieszczady. The…
See
Parish Church of Our Lady
Lesko's very pretty parish church, the oldest in Bieszczady, stands northwest of the centre of town. It was built in 1539 and its exterior still retains…
See
Lake Solina
Lake Solina (Jezioro Solińskie), a reservoir 27km long and 60m deep, was created in 1968 when the San River was dammed. Poland's largest artificial lake,…
See
Jewish Cemetery
Before WWII, Jews accounted for two-thirds of Lesko's population. This moving cemetery, dating back to the mid-16th century, has more than 2000…
