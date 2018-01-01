Welcome to Iloilo
Panay's largest city is just right. It's big enough to offer a scaled-down version of the urban comforts you get in Manila, yet small enough to remain accessible and down-to-earth. Ilonggo, the people of Iloilo, are rightfully proud and connected to their city's past and invested in its future.Come here for fascinating history, buoyant nightlife and a side trip to rural Guimaras island.
Badly fading grandeur defines the congested old city, which is basically everything south of Iloilo River and east of its tributary, the Dungon River. The future is being cast to the north and west, in the Mandurriao district, from the riverside Esplanade and vibrant Smallville complex and on to the Megaworld Iloilo Business Park near the ever metastasising SM City mall.
