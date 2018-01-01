Welcome to Iloilo

Panay's largest city is just right. It's big enough to offer a scaled-down version of the urban comforts you get in Manila, yet small enough to remain accessible and down-to-earth. Ilonggo, the people of Iloilo, are rightfully proud and connected to their city's past and invested in its future.Come here for fascinating history, buoyant nightlife and a side trip to rural Guimaras island.

