This viewpoint, high above the city, is best visited at sunset. Cafes (which open from 4pm) sell drinks and snacks. Some taxi drivers may refuse to tackle the steep access road so make your way to JY Square Mall in Lahug, where habal-habal (motorcyle taxis) depart for the thrilling 30-minute ride (return P300) up a winding road.

To get to JY Sq take any jeepney labelled 'JY Mall' heading north on Pres Osmeña Blvd or east on N Escario St.