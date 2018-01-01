Welcome to Southeast Luzon
Southeast Luzon is one of the more overlooked parts of the Philippines, but those travellers who do make it here will find a wildly varied and unusual part of the country, where you're likely to encounter anything from creatures of the deep (in Donsol and Ticao) to Easter-time Romans and self-flagellation (Marinduque), cowboys rounding up both steers and crabs (Masbate), and Survivor locations (Caramoan peninsula).
Surfers make the trek down here, drawn to the waves whipped up by the fierce winds in Southeast Luzon's outer reaches, while adventurous travellers look to the active volcanoes of Mayon, Isarog and Bulusan. Departing the tourist trail to island-hop Survivor film locations and making the well-worn journey to snorkel with whale sharks in Donsol are highlights. Dive in!