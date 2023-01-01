About 16km southwest of Barcelona is Bulusan Volcano National Park. Just inside the park, Bulusan Lake is a popular picnic spot, and there’s a 1.8km walking trail around the crater lake. You can hire kayaks (P100 per person). When the mist is lying low over the surrounding forest and the birds are singing, it’s a lovely, peaceful spot and the clear, still water makes for an inviting swim or a relaxed hour’s fishing for tilapia. There are no visitor facilities apart from the track around the lake.

Climbers must go with a guide; contact Bulusan Volcano Mountaineering, or Fernandos Hotel in Sorsogon.