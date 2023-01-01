Some of the most renowned rock formations are 2km to 3km from Biri town. Head to the northeast edge of the island, where two boardwalks take you halfway out to the offshore formations. Many Filipino film directors have used this location for location shoots. Continue to the rocks via a vast tidal area where some prime swimming holes have formed; a few are deep enough to snorkel in.

The cliff-like Magasang and Magsapad formations are our favourites. If the tide allows, walk behind them and observe the incredible power of the open ocean as it meets the land here. If it's calm you can jump in and snorkel off the west side of Magasang. Many reef fish, moray eels and even banded sea snakes are spotted here.