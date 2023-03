Legazpi's ambitious waterfront mall and entertainment complex is already looking a bit tired, with empty shops and a forlorn feel. The location is fabulous though, with a palm-tree-lined seafront walk, a Skywalk for Mt Mayon views and valiant attempts at being an adventure centre with a bungee trampoline, a zipline and a go-karting track. Embarcadero is connected to the LCC Mall in the city centre by free electric jeepneys.