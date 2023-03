Located around 3km from Hoyop-Hoyopan Cave, the more challenging Calabidongan Cave (literally, Cave of the Bats) is for more adventurous, confident spelunkers as its partially flooded interior requires you to swim a short distance within the cave. It can only be accessed when water levels allow (typically from March to June). Guides (P500) at Hoyop-Hoyopan can arrange transport; exploration of Calabidongan's subterranean depths takes a couple of hours.