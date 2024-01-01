This handsome stone cathedral is a useful central landmark in Albay. It was built in 1839 after the original was destroyed in the 1814 Mayon eruption.
San Gregorio Cathedral
Bicol
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.57 MILES
For one of the best panoramic views of brooding Mt Mayon and the city, head up Ligñon Hill. It’s a steep, but paved, 20-minute walk up the hill; tricycles…
1.66 MILES
Set on a hill splendidly overlooking Mt Mayon is the baroque-style Nuestra Senora de la Porteria church in Daraga, constructed completely from volcanic…
4.4 MILES
Pottery dating from 200 BC to AD 900 has been found in this easily accessed limestone cave, set on a quiet hillside above a pretty rural valley. Guides…
1.7 MILES
The view that holds everyone’s attention in Legazpi is of Mt Mayon, but there’s another beautiful panorama many visitors miss: the pretty port of Legazpi…
2.93 MILES
A couple of kilometres northwest of Daraga is the most classic of Bicol's panoramas: the stand-alone greenery-topped belfry of the sunken Cagsawa Church…
5.04 MILES
Located around 3km from Hoyop-Hoyopan Cave, the more challenging Calabidongan Cave (literally, Cave of the Bats) is for more adventurous, confident…
1.69 MILES
Legazpi's ambitious waterfront mall and entertainment complex is already looking a bit tired, with empty shops and a forlorn feel. The location is…
15.22 MILES
The lovely 19th-century facade of the Church of San Juan Bautista, with greenery growing out of the cracks in the mighty masonry, is a must for colonial…
Nearby Bicol attractions
0.05 MILES
The city hall is on the main street through Albay.
2. Albay Provincial Capital Building
0.12 MILES
Opposite the central Peñaranda Park in Albay.
1.57 MILES
For one of the best panoramic views of brooding Mt Mayon and the city, head up Ligñon Hill. It’s a steep, but paved, 20-minute walk up the hill; tricycles…
1.66 MILES
Set on a hill splendidly overlooking Mt Mayon is the baroque-style Nuestra Senora de la Porteria church in Daraga, constructed completely from volcanic…
1.69 MILES
Legazpi's ambitious waterfront mall and entertainment complex is already looking a bit tired, with empty shops and a forlorn feel. The location is…
1.7 MILES
The view that holds everyone’s attention in Legazpi is of Mt Mayon, but there’s another beautiful panorama many visitors miss: the pretty port of Legazpi…
2.93 MILES
A couple of kilometres northwest of Daraga is the most classic of Bicol's panoramas: the stand-alone greenery-topped belfry of the sunken Cagsawa Church…
4.4 MILES
Pottery dating from 200 BC to AD 900 has been found in this easily accessed limestone cave, set on a quiet hillside above a pretty rural valley. Guides…