San Gregorio Cathedral

Bicol

This handsome stone cathedral is a useful central landmark in Albay. It was built in 1839 after the original was destroyed in the 1814 Mayon eruption.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • The zipline at Lignon Hill Nature Park.

    Ligñon Hill Nature Park

    1.57 MILES

    For one of the best panoramic views of brooding Mt Mayon and the city, head up Ligñon Hill. It’s a steep, but paved, 20-minute walk up the hill; tricycles…

  • Daraga Church

    Daraga Church

    1.66 MILES

    Set on a hill splendidly overlooking Mt Mayon is the baroque-style Nuestra Senora de la Porteria church in Daraga, constructed completely from volcanic…

  • Hoyop-Hoyopan Cave

    Hoyop-Hoyopan Cave

    4.4 MILES

    Pottery dating from 200 BC to AD 900 has been found in this easily accessed limestone cave, set on a quiet hillside above a pretty rural valley. Guides…

  • Sleeping Lion Hill

    Sleeping Lion Hill

    1.7 MILES

    The view that holds everyone’s attention in Legazpi is of Mt Mayon, but there’s another beautiful panorama many visitors miss: the pretty port of Legazpi…

  • Cagsawa Church & Ruins

    Cagsawa Church & Ruins

    2.93 MILES

    A couple of kilometres northwest of Daraga is the most classic of Bicol's panoramas: the stand-alone greenery-topped belfry of the sunken Cagsawa Church…

  • Calabidongan Cave

    Calabidongan Cave

    5.04 MILES

    Located around 3km from Hoyop-Hoyopan Cave, the more challenging Calabidongan Cave (literally, Cave of the Bats) is for more adventurous, confident…

  • Embarcadero

    Embarcadero

    1.69 MILES

    Legazpi's ambitious waterfront mall and entertainment complex is already looking a bit tired, with empty shops and a forlorn feel. The location is…

  • Church of San Juan Bautista

    Church of San Juan Bautista

    15.22 MILES

    The lovely 19th-century facade of the Church of San Juan Bautista, with greenery growing out of the cracks in the mighty masonry, is a must for colonial…

