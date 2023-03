The view that holds everyone’s attention in Legazpi is of Mt Mayon, but there’s another beautiful panorama many visitors miss: the pretty port of Legazpi itself. Legazpi Blvd, behind Embarcadero, leads directly to Sleeping Lion Hill, located near the waterfront. Its rump-ish rise does bear a vague resemblance to a snoozing cat. The 30-minute ascent goes up a rough path and culminates in a great view of the waterfront and nearby islands.