The Buntod sandbar, protruding from the sea about 7km east of town, is part of the Bugsayon marine sanctuary and accessible only by boat. You can hire a bangka (around P500 return for up to four people, including waiting time) from in front of Rendezvous Resort northeast of town, to take you to take you to the sandbar (20 to 30 minutes each way), where you can hire snorkelling gear (P100) and kayaks (P200 per hour).