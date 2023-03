Pawa Mangrove Nature Park consists of some 300 hectares of mangroves threaded through with a 1.3km boardwalk. It’s a lovely, quiet place for a stroll, and there’s a good chance you’ll spot flocks of wading birds, especially at low tide. A tricycle from town will cost P100 with waiting time, or take a jeepney to Maingaran and follow the track past the Santos Elementary School.