Bicol is famous among Filipinos for its spicy food, while among travellers it's best known for its active volcanoes and the whale sharks of Donsol. But there's quite a bit more to this less-travelled region: explore barely visited beaches, island-hop on a bangka and experience some of the most unusual and exuberant festivals in the country.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • The zipline at Lignon Hill Nature Park.

    Ligñon Hill Nature Park

    Bicol

    For one of the best panoramic views of brooding Mt Mayon and the city, head up Ligñon Hill. It’s a steep, but paved, 20-minute walk up the hill; tricycles…

  • Daraga Church

    Daraga Church

    Bicol

    Set on a hill splendidly overlooking Mt Mayon is the baroque-style Nuestra Senora de la Porteria church in Daraga, constructed completely from volcanic…

  • Hoyop-Hoyopan Cave

    Hoyop-Hoyopan Cave

    Bicol

    Pottery dating from 200 BC to AD 900 has been found in this easily accessed limestone cave, set on a quiet hillside above a pretty rural valley. Guides…

  • Bulusan Volcano National Park

    Bulusan Volcano National Park

    Bicol

    About 16km southwest of Barcelona is Bulusan Volcano National Park. Just inside the park, Bulusan Lake is a popular picnic spot, and there’s a 1.8km…

  • Calabidongan Cave

    Calabidongan Cave

    Bicol

    Located around 3km from Hoyop-Hoyopan Cave, the more challenging Calabidongan Cave (literally, Cave of the Bats) is for more adventurous, confident…

  • Sleeping Lion Hill

    Sleeping Lion Hill

    Bicol

    The view that holds everyone’s attention in Legazpi is of Mt Mayon, but there’s another beautiful panorama many visitors miss: the pretty port of Legazpi…

  • Embarcadero

    Embarcadero

    Bicol

    Legazpi's ambitious waterfront mall and entertainment complex is already looking a bit tired, with empty shops and a forlorn feel. The location is…

  • Cagsawa Church & Ruins

    Cagsawa Church & Ruins

    Bicol

    A couple of kilometres northwest of Daraga is the most classic of Bicol's panoramas: the stand-alone greenery-topped belfry of the sunken Cagsawa Church…

