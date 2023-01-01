Quiapo Church is a 1933 replacement of an older structure destroyed by fire. One of Manila’s best-known landmarks, Quiapo is the home of the Black Nazarene, an image of Christ believed to be miraculous. The life-size statue, carved from ebony, was first brought to Quiapo in 1767. Twice a year the greatly revered image is carried on the shoulders of thousands of devotees in one of Manila’s biggest religious festivals, the Black Nazarene Procession.

Out front, historical Plaza Miranda is a hive of activity.