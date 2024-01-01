First United Community Museum

Opened in 2015, this modest museum is dedicated to Sy Lian Teng (1904–2004), a self-made Chinese tycoon whose family still owns the First United Building in which the museum is housed. Sy's life was closely intertwined with Escolta St via the department store he owned.
