The Golden Mosque was constructed in 1976 as something of a welcoming gift for the late Libyan leader Muammar al-Gaddafi, although his scheduled visit never happened. This is still the city’s largest mosque and today it serves the growing Muslim community that has settled by the thousands in Quiapo.

Muslims from Mindanao began first settling in this area of Quiapo in the 1950s. It's a colourful place to wander around, filled with street-food vendors and locals in traditional dress.