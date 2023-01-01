Bahay Nakpil-Bautista

Built in 1914, this beautiful ancestral home is the former residence of Perona Nakpil, the widow of Andrés Bonifacio ( father of the Philippine Revolution); she lived here after his death. As well as an insight into the grandeur of pre-war Manila, the museum provides a history of the Ilustrados and Katipunan – the anti–Spanish revolutionist movement.

The house is on a crowded backstreet behind busy thoroughfare Quezon Blvd. It's the only evidence that this was once a highly desirable neighbourhood.