Bamboo Organ of Las Piñas

This famous organ, designated a national culture treasure, was built between 1816 and 1824 in the St Joseph Parish Church of Las Piñas on the southern fringes of Metro Manila. Those were lean times, so the Spanish priest Padre Diego Cera instructed that bamboo be used instead of more expensive metal for the majority of the organ's pipes. The horizontal trumpets are, however, made of metal. Tours of the church include a short organ concert and entrance to a small museum on-site.

For a longer free concert, show up for the 6pm Mass on Sunday. In late February, organists from around the world gather here for the Bamboo Organ Festival.

Have a stroll around Las Piñas while you're down here. The area around the church has a bit of a village atmosphere, with many buildings restored using traditional methods. To get here take a Baclaran–Zapote–Alabang jeepney from the Baclaran LRT stop and have the driver drop you off at the church.