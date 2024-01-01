Galleon Museum

Manila

This ambitious museum dedicated to the galleon trade between the Philippines and Mexico was set to open in late 2017. It's in an impressive domed structure adjacent to Mall of Asia and will feature a permanent collection of artefacts related to the galleon trade as well as loaned pieces from museums in Mexico and Spain.

