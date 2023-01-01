Aguinaldo Mansion

History buffs should venture 20km south of Manila to view this museum in the town of Kawit. Here the revolutionary army of General Emilio Aguinaldo proclaimed Philippine Independence on 12 June 1898 – a triumph soon quashed by the Americans. The alluring mahogany-and-nara-wood house, built in 1849, is now a shrine, and you can tour Aguinaldo’s private rooms and see his much-loved bowling alley. The general died in 1964 after a very long life that included a period of chumminess with the Japanese occupiers.

Pick up buses and jeepneys to Kawit at the Baclaran LRT stop or along Roxas Blvd in Pasay.