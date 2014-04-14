2 Day Nazca Lines And Ballestas Islands Group Service

Day 1 : Lima - Paracas - Nazca Today, we will pick you up at 3:00am from your hotel in Lima to transfer you to the bus terminal. You’ll take a tour bus to Paracas, it takes approximately 4 hours. At the bus terminal in Paracas, there will be a Valencia Travel Cusco representative waiting for to transfer you to the Harbor to visit Ballestas Island. Which are very spectacular islands with many caves and arches, providing shelter for thousands of seabirds and sea lions. Along the shores, can be seen large numbers of sea lions and in the sea, it is possible to encounter dolphins and whales.After this tour, we will transfer you to the bus terminal to take the bus to Nazca. Upon arrival, you will have your rooms ready for a pleasant rest at the hotel.Day 2 : Over flight the Nazca Lines and back to Lima We will pick you up from you hotel to transfer you to the airport to over fly the Nazca Lines. The flight over the Nazca Lines takes 30 minutes during that time you will see 13 figures (The Astronaut, the Monkey, The Condor, The hummingbird, and more). Before boarding the plane, you are going to watch some videos providing you with information about the different theories of the Nazca Lines.The aircrafts is a CESSNA 206 for 2 pilots (pilot and co-pilot) and 4 passengers. Each passenger will have a window seat. We will start off flying to the right and then the left side of the figures. This means, you are not going to have problems seeing the figures.After flying the Nazca Lines, we are going to transfer you to the bus terminal to take the bus to Lima ,it is about 7 hours. At the bus terminal in Lima, there will be a Valencia Travel Cusco representative waiting for you to transfer you to your hotel.