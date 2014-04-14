Welcome to Nazca & Around
It’s hard to say the word ‘Nazca’ without following it immediately with the word ‘Lines,’ a reference not just to the ancient geometric lines that crisscross the Nazca desert, but to the enigmatic animal geoglyphs that accompany them. Like all great unexplained mysteries, these great etchings on the pampa, thought to have been made by a pre-Inca civilization between AD 450 and 600, attract a variable fan base of archaeologists, scientists, history buffs, New Age mystics, curious tourists, and pilgrims on their way to (or back from) Machu Picchu.
Question marks still hang over how they were made and by whom, and the answers are often as much wild speculation as pure science (aliens? prehistoric balloonists?). Documented for the first time by North American scientist Paul Kosok in 1939 and declared a Unesco World Heritage Site in 1994, the lines today are the south coast’s biggest tourist attraction meaning the small otherwise insignificant desert town of Nazca can be a bit of a circus.
Greenpeace Did What to the Nazca Lines?
The earth does deserve a voice, but for many Peruvians, and world citizens, the Greenpeace action on December 8, 2014 that placed a message – 'Time For Change! The Future is Renewable. Greenpeace' – in large yellow letters next to the iconic hummingbird biomorphic geoglyph in the Nazca Lines was an act of vandalism, causing irreperable damage to a World Heritage Site.Since the action, which was designed to call the attention of world leaders attending a UN Climate Summit in Lima, Greenpeace has issued apologies, and three of the 20 people taking part have been publicly accused (with Greenpeace releasing the names of four more participants in hopes of having charges dropped for journalists that covered the brash environmental action).Because of the delicate nature of these mysterious formations that date back 1500 years, nobody is permitted to walk on the Nazca Lines complex (these rules apply to backpackers and presidents). Only using special weight-dispersing padded shoes do archeaologists enter the site.And while Greenpeace points out that activists did not walk on the geoglyph itself, they did overturn rocks. Recent drone flights reveal disrupted areas where the protesters (or vandals depending on how you look at it) entered the site, and you can see remnants of the letter C. International outrage swirled around the incident. The Peruvian government is now looking at ways to restore the site and criminal proceedings are ongoing. It certainly leaves a lasting imprint on the global debate surrounding environmental protection, but how that legacy will be viewed is certainly up for interpretation.
30-Minute Flight Over Nazca Lines from Nazca
Enjoy a hotel pickup and transfer from your centrally located hotel in Nazca to the airport. Nasca is a small town. It would perhaps be unnoticed on the map were it not for the mysterious lines on the desert that have made it famous throughout the world. Before taking flight, take part in a short safety briefing. Then, you’ll be ready for your 30-minute scenic flight over the Nazca Lines. Enjoy a special trip across the desert to Nasca. A monkey, a spider, a humming bird, all of vast size, can be seen from light aircraft - try to decipher the mystery yourself. You will overfly the more than twelve geoglyphs on the Nasca desert, plus those recently discovered at Palpa. The trip ends by flying over the mountains, where you will find marine fossils up to 150 million years old. Your professional pilot will provide expert commentary along the way. After the flight you will be transferred back to your hotel. NOTE: We will do our best efforts to keep to the schedule, however take into account that departure time will depend on the weather conditions and the air traffic of the day.
2 Day Nazca Lines And Ballestas Islands Group Service
Day 1 : Lima - Paracas - Nazca Today, we will pick you up at 3:00am from your hotel in Lima to transfer you to the bus terminal. You’ll take a tour bus to Paracas, it takes approximately 4 hours. At the bus terminal in Paracas, there will be a Valencia Travel Cusco representative waiting for to transfer you to the Harbor to visit Ballestas Island. Which are very spectacular islands with many caves and arches, providing shelter for thousands of seabirds and sea lions. Along the shores, can be seen large numbers of sea lions and in the sea, it is possible to encounter dolphins and whales.After this tour, we will transfer you to the bus terminal to take the bus to Nazca. Upon arrival, you will have your rooms ready for a pleasant rest at the hotel.Day 2 : Over flight the Nazca Lines and back to Lima We will pick you up from you hotel to transfer you to the airport to over fly the Nazca Lines. The flight over the Nazca Lines takes 30 minutes during that time you will see 13 figures (The Astronaut, the Monkey, The Condor, The hummingbird, and more). Before boarding the plane, you are going to watch some videos providing you with information about the different theories of the Nazca Lines.The aircrafts is a CESSNA 206 for 2 pilots (pilot and co-pilot) and 4 passengers. Each passenger will have a window seat. We will start off flying to the right and then the left side of the figures. This means, you are not going to have problems seeing the figures.After flying the Nazca Lines, we are going to transfer you to the bus terminal to take the bus to Lima ,it is about 7 hours. At the bus terminal in Lima, there will be a Valencia Travel Cusco representative waiting for you to transfer you to your hotel.
Half-Day Pampa Galeras Reserve Tour from Nazca
A transportation service will transfer you from your hotel in Nazca to Ayacucho to visit the Pampa Galeras National Reserve, an area of 6,500 hectares dedicated to the conservation of the vicuña, emblematic Peruvian camelid considered a national symbol. To this day, the conservation project has allowed that more than 5,000 vicuñas live in the area, where condors and endemic animals also live. Then you will visit the site museum and the area where Chaccu is performed, a practice that rescues pre-Inca vicuña management techniques consisting in surrounding them in the vast meadows with a human siege of hundreds of people forcing them to enter a yard to classify and shear them. After removing their wool they are returned to their natural habitat. At the end of your visit you will be transferred back to your hotel.Itinerary 6.00am Pick up of the hotel selected in Nazca 8.00am Arrival in Pampas Galeras 9.00am Visit the site museum and the area where "Chaccu" is performed 10.00am Return to Nazca 12.00pm Arrrival to Nazca
Half-Day Chauchilla Cemetery Tour from Nazca
Visit the ancient archaeological Chauchilla Cemetery, located approximately 28 kilometers southeast of the city of Nazca, on the right bank of the valley Las Trancas. Chauchilla Cemetery is a necropolis dating back more than 1000 years old and belongs to the period of the Ica-Chincha culture. For many years, this ancient necropolis has been plundered by grave robbers, who in their quest to find treasure almost completely destroyed the place, taking with them many valuable objects belonging to the mummies lay there. Chauchilla profaners only left in their wake, half naked bodies and a large number of destroyed graves.To start the day, a transportation service will pick you up from your hotel and will transfer you to the Chauchilla Cemetery, located at about 30 kilometers from Nazca City, which is an important pre-Inca necropolis. Some sources relate it to The ancient Wari culture and others to the Nazca culture, which flourished in the area between the 2nd century BC and the 9th century AD. The cemetery shows vestiges of the ancient civilization, as well as fragments of pottery, textiles and mummies. You will be transferred back to your hotel at the end of the tour.
Antonini Museum Tour in Nazca
A transportation service will pick you up from your hotel and will transfer you to the Antonini Museum, which houses recent discoveries made at the Cahuachi Ancient Ceremonial Center by Italian archaeologist Giuseppe Orefici. The Antonini Museum is run by the Centro Italiano Studi e Ricerche Archeologiche Precolombiane (Italian Center of Pre-Columbian Studies and Archaeological Research), and it is devoted to the conservation and study of the archaeological heritage of the Nazca area. There you will understand the evolution of the Nazca culture in a very didactic way and will appreciate beautiful pieces of pottery, weavings, mummies, trophy heads, and many other impressive remains. You will be transferred back to your hotel at the end of the visit.
Scan the canopy for wildlife from the comfort of our intimate and exclusive G Lodge Amazon, contemplate mountain vistas or take an optional flight over the Nazca Lines – this epic journey explores the geography, culture, and history of Peru, offering you the perfect blend of guided excursions and free time. Hike the Inca Trail, which rewards those willing to break a sweat with stunning views of ruins, mountainscapes, and cloud forest. And because we run our own treks, we can ensure the fair treatment of our porters and the quality of food, service, and equipment.