Tour of the Port of Callao and fort Real Felipe

The visit to the Real Felipe is done in approximately 1 hour and a half, by the places of the circuit of scheduled visit, which is done with guides of the own institution. It is considered a rest of 10 to 15 minutes. In fact, if one wishes to know the whole museum in detail, it may take a couple of full days. The museum is open from Tuesday to Sunday from 10 AM to 2 PM.This the Real Felipe a base of the Peruvian Army is for this reason that the guides will be of the same museum, after visiting the fort we will visit a beautiful coastal district called the Punta, from there we will be able to see the San Lorenzo islands and we will be able to take very Beautiful photos, and on the way back we will pass through the central part of the callao to see beautiful streets and old mansions and beautiful murals made by young artists, we are sure that this walk you will enjoy it, we will include the tickets, transfers and the guide.