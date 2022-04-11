©SL-Photography/Shutterstock

Chinchero

Known to the Incas as the birthplace of the rainbow, this typical Andean village combines Inca ruins with a colonial church, some wonderful mountain views and a colorful Sunday market. On a high plain with sweeping views to snow-laden peaks, it’s quite beautiful. Since it is very high, it’s unwise to spend the night until you’re somewhat acclimated. Entry to the historic precinct, where the ruins, the church and the museum are all found, is by the boleto turístico (adult/student S130/70), valid for 10 days and covering 17 sites across the region, including Cuzco.

Explore Chinchero

  • M

    Mercado de Chinchero

    The Chinchero market, held on Tuesday, Thursday and especially Sunday, is less touristy than its counterpart in Pisac and well worth a special trip. On…

  • I

    Iglesia Colonial de Chinchero

    Among the most beautiful churches in the valley, this colonial church is built on Inca foundations. The interior, decked out in merry floral and religious…

  • R

    Ruinas Inca

    The most extensive ruins here consist of terracing. If you start walking away from the village through the terraces on the right-hand side of the valley,…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Chinchero.

  • See

    Mercado de Chinchero

    The Chinchero market, held on Tuesday, Thursday and especially Sunday, is less touristy than its counterpart in Pisac and well worth a special trip. On…

  • See

    Iglesia Colonial de Chinchero

    Among the most beautiful churches in the valley, this colonial church is built on Inca foundations. The interior, decked out in merry floral and religious…

  • See

    Ruinas Inca

    The most extensive ruins here consist of terracing. If you start walking away from the village through the terraces on the right-hand side of the valley,…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Chinchero

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.