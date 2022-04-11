The Chinchero market, held on Tuesday, Thursday and especially Sunday, is less touristy than its counterpart in Pisac and well worth a special trip. On…
Chinchero
Known to the Incas as the birthplace of the rainbow, this typical Andean village combines Inca ruins with a colonial church, some wonderful mountain views and a colorful Sunday market. On a high plain with sweeping views to snow-laden peaks, it’s quite beautiful. Since it is very high, it’s unwise to spend the night until you’re somewhat acclimated. Entry to the historic precinct, where the ruins, the church and the museum are all found, is by the boleto turístico (adult/student S130/70), valid for 10 days and covering 17 sites across the region, including Cuzco.
Explore Chinchero
- MMercado de Chinchero
- IIglesia Colonial de Chinchero
- CCentro de Textiles Tradicionales
- RRuinas Inca
Mercado de Chinchero
Iglesia Colonial de Chinchero
Centro de Textiles Tradicionales
Ruinas Inca
