Lima Peruvian Cooking Class with Market Tour

Peruvian food is growing in popularity, and this is your chance to see what makes it so special. After hotel pickup, you will enjoy a visit to a market and a cooking class perfect to introduce you to the best dishes in Peruvian cuisine. You will be in a relaxed atmosphere with no dull demos and a great hands-on approach. You will first head to the local market to experience the authentic atmosphere where the main ingredients for the food you'll cook are sold. To cook, you will use ceramic pots the same as the ancestors did so you keep all the flavors as natural and authentic as possible. You can choose to cook one of these dishes: As a starter, you will cook our Peruvian National dish called "Ceviche" the most popular dish among Peruvians. It is made of small size pieces of fish marinated raw in fresh aromatic lime juice tender onions, boiled sweet potatoes mixed with or without Andean hot chilis. Then, the main dish is "Sudado de Pescado" which is steamed Fish with red onions and fresh herbs; cooked with yellow half spicy sauce. As starter, you will learn to prepare the two most Typical Peruvian sauces: Papas a la Huancaina (Huancayo-style potatoes) which comes from the middle of the Andes of Peru and Ocopa sauce which is from the south of the Andes near Cusco. Both starters consist of a creamy slightly spicy sauce made with the freshest aromatic herbs from the mountains and other fresh local chili with cheese sauceboth served with native organic sliced boiled potatoes. The main course is "Aji de Pollo" which in English means chili chicken and consists of thin strips of chicken served with a creamy yellow and spicy sauce, made with ají amarillo (yellow chilis), cheese, milk, cronchi bread. For starter you will make the delicious "Causa Limeña" Mashed organic yellow potatoes seasoned with lime and aji (hot pepper), and filled with fresh seasonal local veggies (it is less than half spicy). "Lomo saltado" which is beef tenderloin slices, sauteed with onions, tomatoes, aji (hot peppers), and more spices. It is served with French fries and rice. For starter, you will also make "Solterito” which in English means “Single men” and it has green peas, faba beans, Quinua! and olive oil. The main course is “Pimento Relleno” which is a stuffed capsicum, filled up with fresh vegetables and organic herbs from the north of the country.