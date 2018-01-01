Welcome to Central Highlands
This sector of the Andes is Peru at its most Peruvian: at its zenith from Easter to July for the greatest of its myriad fiestas. Travel here is not for the faint-hearted. But adventure-spirited souls will discover better insights into local life than are possible elsewhere: bonding with locals on bumpy buses, perhaps, or hiking into high hills to little-visited Inca palaces.
Life in this starkly beautiful region is lived largely off the land: donkeys ply roads more than cars and bright indigenous dress predominates in communities secreting Peru’s best handicrafts. The region’s rearing, lake-studded mountains, it often seems, shield the central highlands from the 21st century.
Top experiences in Central Highlands
Central Highlands activities
Backroads & Highlands of Peru
Get off the beaten path in the highlands of Peru and discover stunning mountain scenery and remote cities few tourists visit. Getting to Cusco is half the adventure – travel by public bus keeps costs down and allows you to connect with the locals in the rarefied mountain air of the Andes. Climb the legendary Inca Trail to Machu Picchu, the "Lost City of the Incas." We operate our own treks in Peru and can ensure the fair treatment of our porters – and an exceptional experience for you.