Welcome to Rock Islands

The Rock Islands are like nowhere else on earth. It's no exaggeration to say that these unique island formations scattered across a 32km stretch of turquoise ocean southwest of Koror are the reason to come to Palau. From any vantage point – under water, from the air, lying prone on a beach or aboard a boat – it's a mesmerising fantasy-scape of limestone islets surrounded by crystalline waters. The bases of the islets have been undercut by water erosion, fashioning them into peculiar mushroom shapes. The surrounding waters contain some of the most abundant and varied marine life on the planet – small wonder it was added to the Unesco World Heritage List in 2012. Unsurprisingly, the Rock Islands are a world-class destination for diving, snorkelling and kayaking.

Top experiences in Rock Islands

Rock Islands activities

$125 Water Sports

Rock Islands Kayak and Snorkel Small-Group Tour in Palau

The morning will start at 8:30am. You will be picked up by the staff and driven to the Fish 'n Fins dive shop dock. Based on the tides and your experience, it will be determined if the trip will start from the dock or a nearby village dock. Kayak through the labyrinth of emerald-green Rock Islands and experience magical, peaceful nature. Learn from the experienced guides the special facts of lagoon marine life, and the fauna and flora above water. See the endemic orchids, ferns, and magnificent trees of Palau. Listen to the Palauan fruit dove cooing, admire the fantail bird fanning its tail, and gaze at the fruit bats gliding in the sky. Snorkel in the calm lagoon water, and see the beautiful corals and small reef fish that use it as their nursery, along with turtles and baby sharks that pass by. Visit hidden caves and Second World War bunkers, planes, and cannons left for nature to dismantle. In a way this is a type of combo trip both of relaxation in nature and of getting a workout. Lunch will be had next to beautiful Rock Islands and you can expect to get back in the afternoon.
See More Activities

Rock Islands in detail

Rock Islands photo credits