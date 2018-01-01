Rock Islands Kayak and Snorkel Small-Group Tour in Palau

The morning will start at 8:30am. You will be picked up by the staff and driven to the Fish 'n Fins dive shop dock. Based on the tides and your experience, it will be determined if the trip will start from the dock or a nearby village dock. Kayak through the labyrinth of emerald-green Rock Islands and experience magical, peaceful nature. Learn from the experienced guides the special facts of lagoon marine life, and the fauna and flora above water. See the endemic orchids, ferns, and magnificent trees of Palau. Listen to the Palauan fruit dove cooing, admire the fantail bird fanning its tail, and gaze at the fruit bats gliding in the sky. Snorkel in the calm lagoon water, and see the beautiful corals and small reef fish that use it as their nursery, along with turtles and baby sharks that pass by. Visit hidden caves and Second World War bunkers, planes, and cannons left for nature to dismantle. In a way this is a type of combo trip both of relaxation in nature and of getting a workout. Lunch will be had next to beautiful Rock Islands and you can expect to get back in the afternoon.