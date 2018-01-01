Welcome to Sur
Private 4x4 Safari of Wadi Shab - The Coastal Caravan
The next destination is Tiwi and the picturesque Wadi Shab with time to wander around its lush vegetation. A stop for a picnic lunch is made en route. On the day of travel, choose to drive to Sur and then take the tarmac road to Muscat.
2-Day Tour: Wadi Shab and Turtle Watching
Day 1:The trip starts from Muscat at 09.00am. You will be driven along the coastal road heading towards the Eastern part of Hajer Oman Mountains (As Shaurkya Region). The first stop is at a sink hole where you can enjoy taking pictures before proceeding to Wadi Shab for hiking and swimming. You will then take a 30 minute hike to a cave with a waterfall. When the hike is over from the Wadi, you will go for a BBQ on the beach before going to Sur city to check into the hotel for the evening. Day 2:Meet at 03.00am for turtle watching where you can also enjoy the morning sun rise. Head back to the hotel to rest, then check out and head back to Muscat.
7 Day Oman Adventure
DAY 1 SundayBe picked up from your hotel or the airport. This day offers free time for you to explore and relax in walking distance to the beach and dining possibilities. Overnight Ramada Muscat. DAY 2 Monday (B,L) Highlights of Muscat. Today you visit the 5th largest mosque in the world, the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque. Passing by the diplomatic quarter, you will be taken to the oldest and largest market in the country, Muttrah souq. Finally, see Muscat on a boat cruise while sipping your first ever Omani kahwa a way to wrap up the day! Overnight Ramada Muscat. DAY 3 Tuesday (B,D) Coast, Wadis and Turtles. We start the day with a leisurely hike through the twin wadis of Shab and Tiwi. Arriving to the fishing town of Sur, the home of Omani traditional Dhows (boat). At night, you will get the opportunity witness sea turtles coming to the shore and laying eggs! Overnight Ras Al Jinz Turtle Reserve. DAY 4 Wednesday (B,D) Sand & Stone. We embark on a stunning coastal drive this morning before reaching Wadi Bani Khalid where water flows all year round. And for the main destination of the day, you traverse through the elevations of the vast Wahiba desert. Overnight Sama Al Wasil Camp. DAY 5 Thursday (B,D) The Green Mountain. Get in your 4wd and drive towards the nearby town of Ibra. The drive now takes you to Jebel Al Akhdar, the home of Omani rosewater. From Saiq plateau, you will have the perfect view of the terraces. Just at the foot of the mountain is Birkat Al Mauz, a magical place particularly during sunset. Continue to Nizwa for the night. Overnight Nizwa Hotel Apt. DAY 6 Friday (B,L,D) Nizwa. The Cultural Capital Explore the cultural capital of the country- Nizwa. As it is a Friday, you have the opportunity to watch the bargaining at the animal market where the herders bring their cattle to be auctioned once a week. This is followed by a photo stop at Nizwa Fort (entry to the fort is optional). Another beautiful castle, Jabreen, and another UNESCO site, Bahla Fort (photo stop only) are in your way before driving to Al Hamra. To the west of Al Hamra lies the road winding up Jebel Shams, the mountain of the sun. Enjoy the breathtaking views before checking in at your mountain resort. Jabal Shams Resort DAY 7 Saturday (B) Wadi Bani Awf to Muscat. Another reason to get up so early: old village of As Sab on top of the mountain. Your rugged route to Muscat consists of a stop at the charming village of Bilad Sayt, followed by one of the most exhilarating off-road ride through Wadi Bani Awf. Visit the hot springs of Nakhl before heading towards Muscat, where your unforgettable journey ends.
2 Days Tour TOUR FATIMA
Day 1The tour departs Muscat in the morning towards Sur. After a photo stop at the Bamah sinkhole (swimming in the sinkhole lake is possible) and the long white Beach of Fins, we arrive in Wadi Shab. This Wadi is a enormous canyon gorge that is lined with palm trees and impressive indications of what the power of the water coming down from the mountains can do in nature. With a 45 minute hike up through the canyon Wadi, we arrive at one of several crystal clear water pools. Tourists can swim on through the warm waters from pool to pool. Eventually we come to the last pool where an opening among the enormous rocks allows us to swim into an incredible crevice cave with a small waterfall. Inside, the sunlight filters in from the outside, turning the water into a beautiful turquoise blue whilst water showers down one side of the cave from the wadi beyond. The tour continues to Ras al Hadd. After check-in into our Hotel/Camp, we take you in the evening to the Turtle sanctuary in Ras Al Jinz. Here we will go on a guided beautiful walking tour on the beach at night under the stars, where we have a high chance of seeing Omanâ€™s great sea turtles stumbling on to the beach to build a nest and lay their eggs. If you are lucky, you can even see baby turtles hatching from some nests. Overnight in Ras al Hadd. Day 2After breakfast, we continue on a sightseeing tour in Sur, one of the most important towns on the northern Omani cape. One of the last Omani shipyards is situated in Sur and visitors will be taken to see one of the small workshops where Omani traditional boats are still manufactured by hand. The unique scent of the wood being carved in the workshop stays with us as the tour heads back north to Wadi Tiwi. This Wadi is especially pretty with some small villages and the large banana plantation found here. Leaving Tiwi, the tour makes a stop at the 16th Century tomb of Bibi Al Din, built by his wife, Bibi Mariam and the site of the ancient village Qalhat. This city was allegedly described by Marco Polo and also visited by the Moroccan traveller, Ibn Battuta in the second quarter of the fourteenth century, as in those times, Qalhat was one of the more important cities in Oman and had maritime control over Hormuz. After a brief visit, the tour returns to Muscat. INCLUDES: Accommodation breakfast/dinner (depending on hotel) English speaking driver/car water entrance fees
3 Days Package TOUR JASMIN
Day 1On this tour we drive first towards the Desert. Our first stop first on this day is Fanya, where we will drive through the town along the mountains to admire the ancient mud buildings. We continue through to the Old Town Mudhairib. The ruins here offer a wonderful photo opportunity. Our next stop is the city of Ibra. Here we will stroll around the local market and have some lunch. After visiting Ibras ancient village, we drive to our Desert Camp, where we will spend the night. In the afternoon you will take part in an adventurous 4x4 Sand-dune drive, followed by watching the stunning sunset of the desert on one of the big sand dunes. We finish the day with a Dinner at the camp and a nice relaxing time around a romantic campfire. Overnight in Desert Camp. Day 2We drive to Wadi Bani Khalid, one of the biggest and most beautiful Wadis in Oman. Here we will spend some time to swim, sunbath, relax and to have a picnic in the beautiful scenic wadi canyons. From this Wadi we continue to Sur. We will give you a small City Tour (Dhow Factory, castle ect.) before we continue to Ras al Hadd to our Hotel/Camp for the night. In the evening we visit the Turtle sanctuary at Ras Al Jinz. Here we will go on a guided beautiful walking tour on the beach at night under the stars, where we have a high chance of seeing omans great sea turtles stumbling on to the beach to build a nest and lay the eggs. If you are lucky, you can even see baby turtles hatching from some nests. Overnight in Ras al Hadd Hotel/Camp Day 3Today we drive to Wadi Shab. On the way we make a photo stop in Qalhat at the The Tomb of Bibi Mariam. Qalhat was visited by Marco Polo in the 13th century, but he refers to it as Calatu. Qalhat is also described by the famous Muslim traveler, Ibn Battuta of the 14th century, who was known as â€œthe Marco Polo of the Muslim world. Then we continue to Wadi Shab. This Wadi is an enormous canyon gorge that is lined with palm trees and impressive indications of what the power of the water coming down from the mountains can do in nature. With a 45 minute hike up through the canyon Wadi, we arrive at one of several crystal clear water pools. Tourists can swim on through the warm waters from pool to pool. Eventually we come to the last pool where an opening among the enormous rocks allows us to swim into an incredible crevice cave with a small waterfall. Inside, the sunlight filters in from the outside, turning the water into a beautiful turquoise blue whilst water showers down one side of the cave from the wadi beyond. Our next stop is the Bamah Sinkhole, a big crater near the sea with a small lake at the bottom, which is believed to have been created by a meteor. Then we drive back to Muscat .
4 Days Package TOUR FARAH
Day 1We will leave Muscat and drive to Nakhal. Here you can visit the beautiful Nakhl Fortress.This magnificent 350 years old fortress rises out of the mountain rock, towering high above the ancient village, as if still warning would-be attackers of its ominous strength. The view from the top of the fortress over the mountains and green date plantations is outstanding. From there we drive into the Wadi Bani Awf. The road leads us through the Wadi for about 1 Â½ hours and we will pass by impressive Wadi Canyons and several small villages. The we drive up the Mountain. This mountain road drive up to the Jebel Shams Mountains is one of the most adventurous in Oman, offering exiciting offroad experience and fantastic views. In the evening we will reach Nizwa, where we spend the first Night of the tour. Overnight in Nizwa Hotel. Day 2We will visit the famous Nizwa Souq. Here you can find fish, meat, vegetables, pottery, jewellery, handicrafts and souvenirs which are sold in authentic old market halls that few places can boast. Next to the Souq is Nizwa Fortress. In the afternoon we continue to our desert camp in the Wahiba Sands desert, where you first take part in an adventurous 4x4 sanddune drive, followed by watching the stunning sunset of the desert on one of the big sand dunes. We finish the day with a Dinner at the camp and a nice relaxing time around a romantic campfire. Overnight in Desert Camp. Day 3After a relaxing slow breakfast in the Desert Camp, we will take you to Wadi Bani Khalid, one of the biggest and most beautiful wadis in Oman. Here you can swim, sunbath, relax and have a picnic in the beautiful scenic wadi canyons. From here we drive to Sur, where we will have a small city tour, before we drive to Ras al Hadd to check in out Hotel/Camp for the night. In the evening we take you to the Turtle sanctuary at Ras Al Jinz. Here we will go on a guided beautiful walking tour on the beach at night , where we have a high chance of seeing Omans great sea turtles stumbling on to the beach to build a nest and lay the eggs. Overnight in Ras al Hadd Hotel/Camp. Day 4Today we will take you to Wadi Shab. This Wadi is a enormous canyon gorge that is lined with palm trees and impressive indications of what the power of the water coming down from the mountains can do in nature. With a 45 minute hike up through the canyon Wadi, we arrive at one of several crystal clear water pools. Tourists can swim on through the warm waters from pool to pool. Eventually we come to the last pool where an opening among the enormous rocks allows us to swim into an incredible crevice cave with a small waterfall. In the late afternoon we drive back to Muscat.