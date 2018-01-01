3 Days Package TOUR JASMIN

Day 1On this tour we drive first towards the Desert. Our first stop first on this day is Fanya, where we will drive through the town along the mountains to admire the ancient mud buildings. We continue through to the Old Town Mudhairib. The ruins here offer a wonderful photo opportunity. Our next stop is the city of Ibra. Here we will stroll around the local market and have some lunch. After visiting Ibras ancient village, we drive to our Desert Camp, where we will spend the night. In the afternoon you will take part in an adventurous 4x4 Sand-dune drive, followed by watching the stunning sunset of the desert on one of the big sand dunes. We finish the day with a Dinner at the camp and a nice relaxing time around a romantic campfire. Overnight in Desert Camp. Day 2We drive to Wadi Bani Khalid, one of the biggest and most beautiful Wadis in Oman. Here we will spend some time to swim, sunbath, relax and to have a picnic in the beautiful scenic wadi canyons. From this Wadi we continue to Sur. We will give you a small City Tour (Dhow Factory, castle ect.) before we continue to Ras al Hadd to our Hotel/Camp for the night. In the evening we visit the Turtle sanctuary at Ras Al Jinz. Here we will go on a guided beautiful walking tour on the beach at night under the stars, where we have a high chance of seeing omans great sea turtles stumbling on to the beach to build a nest and lay the eggs. If you are lucky, you can even see baby turtles hatching from some nests. Overnight in Ras al Hadd Hotel/Camp Day 3Today we drive to Wadi Shab. On the way we make a photo stop in Qalhat at the The Tomb of Bibi Mariam. Qalhat was visited by Marco Polo in the 13th century, but he refers to it as Calatu. Qalhat is also described by the famous Muslim traveler, Ibn Battuta of the 14th century, who was known as â€œthe Marco Polo of the Muslim world. Then we continue to Wadi Shab. This Wadi is an enormous canyon gorge that is lined with palm trees and impressive indications of what the power of the water coming down from the mountains can do in nature. With a 45 minute hike up through the canyon Wadi, we arrive at one of several crystal clear water pools. Tourists can swim on through the warm waters from pool to pool. Eventually we come to the last pool where an opening among the enormous rocks allows us to swim into an incredible crevice cave with a small waterfall. Inside, the sunlight filters in from the outside, turning the water into a beautiful turquoise blue whilst water showers down one side of the cave from the wadi beyond. Our next stop is the Bamah Sinkhole, a big crater near the sea with a small lake at the bottom, which is believed to have been created by a meteor. Then we drive back to Muscat .