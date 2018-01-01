Musandam Khasab Day Trip and Cruise from Dubai

After a morning pickup from your Dubai hotel, travel by air-conditioned minivan along the UAE coast to the Musandam Peninsula. Part of Oman — yet divided from it by the UAE — this mountainous region lies on the northeast tip of the Arabian Peninsula.Cross the Omani border and drive to Khasab, Musandam’s small and pretty mountain-backed capital. Here, board a traditional Omani dhow and set sail around the spectacular Musandam coastline, known as the 'Norway of Arabia' for its soaring fjords, barren mountains and turquoise waters.Enjoy complimentary soda, mineral water and fresh fruit on board, and soak up the magnificent scenery from the sunny or shaded deck areas. Keep a lookout for pods of playful dolphins in the waters around the bow. Musandam’s seas are home to significant populations of humpback and bottlenose dolphins, so there’s a good chance of sightings.Around midway through your cruise, drop anchor off the rocky islet of Telegraph Island. Take a swim or use the provided snorkeling equipment to waft through the bright blue waters among schools of angelfish, wrasse and parrot fish.Then, dig into a delicious Arabic-style buffet lunch on board. Savor dishes such as grilled chicken, pasta salads, flatbreads and hummus (chickpea dip) as you bask in the setting and sunshine.In the afternoon, enjoy more time to swim, snorkel or kick back on deck. Then, relish the last views of the coastline as you sail back to Khasab.After your 6-hour cruise, bid farewell to your skipper and crew, and drive back to Dubai, where your trip ends at your hotel.