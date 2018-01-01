Welcome to Khasab
The new souq area, in the centre of town, north of the airport and south of the port, is home to banks (with ATM), the post office, pharmacies and random shops and coffeehouses.
Musandam Khasab Day Trip and Cruise from Dubai
After a morning pickup from your Dubai hotel, travel by air-conditioned minivan along the UAE coast to the Musandam Peninsula. Part of Oman — yet divided from it by the UAE — this mountainous region lies on the northeast tip of the Arabian Peninsula.Cross the Omani border and drive to Khasab, Musandam’s small and pretty mountain-backed capital. Here, board a traditional Omani dhow and set sail around the spectacular Musandam coastline, known as the 'Norway of Arabia' for its soaring fjords, barren mountains and turquoise waters.Enjoy complimentary soda, mineral water and fresh fruit on board, and soak up the magnificent scenery from the sunny or shaded deck areas. Keep a lookout for pods of playful dolphins in the waters around the bow. Musandam’s seas are home to significant populations of humpback and bottlenose dolphins, so there’s a good chance of sightings.Around midway through your cruise, drop anchor off the rocky islet of Telegraph Island. Take a swim or use the provided snorkeling equipment to waft through the bright blue waters among schools of angelfish, wrasse and parrot fish.Then, dig into a delicious Arabic-style buffet lunch on board. Savor dishes such as grilled chicken, pasta salads, flatbreads and hummus (chickpea dip) as you bask in the setting and sunshine.In the afternoon, enjoy more time to swim, snorkel or kick back on deck. Then, relish the last views of the coastline as you sail back to Khasab.After your 6-hour cruise, bid farewell to your skipper and crew, and drive back to Dubai, where your trip ends at your hotel.
6 hours dhow cruise to Musandam fjords Natural dolphin watching along the way Two stops for snorkeling & swimming Visiting historical Telegraph and Seebi islands View of small fishing villages Musandam inside fjords Dhow Cruise Overview Spend a full day in the waters of Musandam. You will get to enjoy Omani Dhows that are decorated in a traditional manner. You can lounge on soft carpets and cushions. When you choose this Musandam boat trip, you will not only take pleasure on magnificent and serene sceneries. You will also have the chance to explore some of the most untouched fishing villages in Oman like the Seebi and Telegraph Island. Refreshments will be served and there will be two stops to make way for snorkeling and swimming during Khasab Musandam dhow cruise tour to Musandam fjords.
Oman Khasab Tour From Dubai, Full Day Sightseeing with Lunch Itinerary Overview Until recently, the city of Khasab in Oman emirate was isolated. But with the opening of a road from the UAE, it has become open to tourism. These days it is better known as the Gateway to the Musandam Peninsula. But there is also much to see and enjoy in the waters off the city and our Oman Khasab Tour will acquaint you with them.Pick from your Apartment, Hotel, Residence or other location anywhere in Dubai & Sharjah 05 hours of entertaining cruise on a traditional Omani Dhow Visit to Fjord, Swimming, Snorkeling and Dolphin watching Cold Drinks, Water Bottle, Soft Juice refreshment Buffet Lunch ( veg & non veg Meal ) Arabic Coffee, Tea Sweets and Fresh Fruits Qualified Captains Fully Equipped Crews with Navigation Compass Life Jackets Drop back your location
Enjoy an exciting day among the stunning fjord landscapes of the Musandam Peninsula, an area that is best accessed by the sea. Approximately 90 kilometers separates the mainland of Oman and the Musandam Peninsula.This day trip takes you through the unique scenery and rocky mountains between the border of the United Arab Emirates and Oman to the Musandam Peninsula in Oman. Sail from the fishing port in Khasab and begin your tour of the famous stone houses, fishing villages, white mountains, rugged cliffs, beautiful caves, salt mountains, and fantastic bays in Musandam.We will take you to the place where you can swim and snorkel in the clear water & watch a few dolphins this unique nature from your traditional dhow.Enjoy a delicious picnic lunch in this beautiful landscape before continuing on the tour. In the afternoon you return to the port with unforgettable memories. You’ll then be transferred from Khasab back to your hotel.
Drive via Ras Al Khaimah to Khasab, along the panoramic coastal road. Meet and assist on both borders with entry Visa assistance. Depart by our traditional Omani Dhow for a full-day dhow cruise to the spectacular “fjords of Musandam”. Midway during the cruise, the dhow is anchored at famous Telegraph Island, where you can swim and snorkel in the pleasant clear waters. Telegraph Island is the famous location where the British laid an underwater cable in 1864 from India to Basra, for onward communication to London. Picnic lunch and refreshments are served on board. There is also a possibility of seeing dolphins while cruising.
Experience a journey through the spectacular fjord landscape off the coast of Dubai. Upon arrival at the harbor in Khasab, climb aboard a traditional, motorized wooden boat and set sail in the beautiful fjords of Khasab.Enjoy the tour on the water and sail through the so-called “Norway of the Middle East.” Cruise to the most spectacular and largest fjord on the Musandam Peninsula and admire the contrast of the turquoise waters with the cream-colored limestone cliffs.Cruise past small fishing villages along the coast and watch for dolphins along the way. At lunchtime, the dhow boat moors near Telegraph Island, where you can relax, sunbathe, swim, and enjoy a delicious buffet lunch.In the afternoon, the dhow boat heads back to the harbor, where your driver will wait for you and drive you back to your hotel.