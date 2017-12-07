Musandam Dibba Day Trip from Dubai Including Dhow

Begin with a pickup from your Dubai hotel and hop inside your air-conditioned minivan. Then, enjoy the views as you drive to Musandam, a mountainous area of Oman on the northeast tip of the Arabian Peninsula.Drive through the rugged Hajar Mountains, cross the Omani border, and continue to the Dibba region, an idyllic chunk of coast lapped by the waters of the Gulf of Oman. Arrive in the town of Dibba, and board a double-decker Omani dhow for your cruise. Then, feast your eyes on the views as you sail along the untouched Musandam coast. Ogle the towering mountains, sea grottos and cliffs, and drift past steep-sided Zighy Bay and the secluded, palm-lined beaches of the fishing village of Haffa.As you sail, polish your tan on the sun deck or relax on a cool, shaded deck, keeping your eyes peeled for dolphins playing in the waters. Stay refreshed with the unlimited sodas, waters, tea and coffee available on board.Stop for a swim in the crystalline seas or use the supplied snorkeling equipment to discover the underwater world — the clarity of Musandam’s waters makes it a snorkeler’s dream.Afterward, sit down to a delicious, onboard Arabian-style buffet lunch. Dishes may vary, but expect barbecued chicken, green salads, hummus (chickpea dip), pasta and more.Following lunch, your skipper will drop anchor again so you can swim and snorkel more. Plunge into the cool waters or, alternatively, just soak up the natural beauty around you to the gentle sound of the lapping waves.After your 5.5-hour cruise, dock back at Dibba and make your return journey to Dubai, where your trip ends at your hotel.Please note: A minimum of two people per booking is required.