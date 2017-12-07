Welcome to Musandam
Musandam Dibba Day Trip from Dubai Including Dhow
Begin with a pickup from your Dubai hotel and hop inside your air-conditioned minivan. Then, enjoy the views as you drive to Musandam, a mountainous area of Oman on the northeast tip of the Arabian Peninsula.Drive through the rugged Hajar Mountains, cross the Omani border, and continue to the Dibba region, an idyllic chunk of coast lapped by the waters of the Gulf of Oman. Arrive in the town of Dibba, and board a double-decker Omani dhow for your cruise. Then, feast your eyes on the views as you sail along the untouched Musandam coast. Ogle the towering mountains, sea grottos and cliffs, and drift past steep-sided Zighy Bay and the secluded, palm-lined beaches of the fishing village of Haffa.As you sail, polish your tan on the sun deck or relax on a cool, shaded deck, keeping your eyes peeled for dolphins playing in the waters. Stay refreshed with the unlimited sodas, waters, tea and coffee available on board.Stop for a swim in the crystalline seas or use the supplied snorkeling equipment to discover the underwater world — the clarity of Musandam’s waters makes it a snorkeler’s dream.Afterward, sit down to a delicious, onboard Arabian-style buffet lunch. Dishes may vary, but expect barbecued chicken, green salads, hummus (chickpea dip), pasta and more.Following lunch, your skipper will drop anchor again so you can swim and snorkel more. Plunge into the cool waters or, alternatively, just soak up the natural beauty around you to the gentle sound of the lapping waves.After your 5.5-hour cruise, dock back at Dibba and make your return journey to Dubai, where your trip ends at your hotel.Please note: A minimum of two people per booking is required.
Musandam Day Trip From Dubai
Take a full-day cruise on the Omani Dhow in Musandam Dibba. We proceed toward the immigration check point where each individuals travel documents are checked by the inspectors. After inspection we guide you to Debba main fishing harbor, where you will board a double-decker Omani Dhow.As the cruise sets out, enjoy your time lazing and sunbathing and take in the beauty of the white and salty mountains. You will pass by the naturally carved caves, through the deserted Haffa village, and Ziggy beaches. Once the Dhow finds a perfect place to stop you can enjoy swimming, snorkelling or relax on the boat in the sunshine. If you want to explore further a field there is a speed boat available see the caves or Musandam beach! Whilst on-board enjoy a buffet lunch with unlimited soft drinks, unlimited Tea/Coffee and mixed, fruits. After a few hours enjoying the on board activities, head back to shore for your transfer back to duabi, arriving at the drop off point at 8pm.To See Hajjor Mountains Famous Stone Houses Fishermen Villages Beautiful Cave May also be able to See Dolphins Musandam Beach To Do Swimming Snorkeling Diving Fishing Sea Safari by Speed Boat Bath in Beach Banana Boat Ride Cave Tour in speed Boat
Khasab Musandam Dhow Cruise To Musandam Fjords
6 hours dhow cruise to Musandam fjords Natural dolphin watching along the way Two stops for snorkeling & swimming Visiting historical Telegraph and Seebi islands View of small fishing villages Musandam inside fjords Dhow Cruise Overview Spend a full day in the waters of Musandam. You will get to enjoy Omani Dhows that are decorated in a traditional manner. You can lounge on soft carpets and cushions. When you choose this Musandam boat trip, you will not only take pleasure on magnificent and serene sceneries. You will also have the chance to explore some of the most untouched fishing villages in Oman like the Seebi and Telegraph Island. Refreshments will be served and there will be two stops to make way for snorkeling and swimming during Khasab Musandam dhow cruise tour to Musandam fjords.
Mussandam Sea Safari From Dubai
Get depart for Dibba a journey of 3 hours from Dubai city a sport of water of” Gulf of Oman” a doorway to the natural sea treasures. The Musandam is the northern-most part of Oman, has one of the most rugged, isolated and beautiful coastlines in the world, the towering Hajjar Mountains rise directly out of the sea creating spectacular fjords-like scenery, providing an awe-inspiring backdrop for the caves, bays and pebble beaches along the coast. The sheltered bays also offer a safe environment for snorkellers and non- divers to explore. Marine life of the gulf of Oman is rich is diversity with fish, corals, turtles and invertebrates. A dhow trip in to fjords of Musandam offers an insight into this fantastic landscape, guarantees an ambience of peace and tranquility. There is also a possibility of seeing Dolphins along the cruise. Lunch on board. The traditional type of dhows are equipped with comfortable seats, cushions and carpets, Enjoy sea safaris, snorkeling swimming, playing & see Omani’s stone houses .Lime Stone(White Rock), beautiful Cave and more to explore. Snorkeling equipment like Mask & Fins can be provided on request in advance.
All Inclusive Musandam Dhow Day Trip From Dubai
Once you meet at the meeting point, you will proceed towards the immigration check point where you will ahve to have your travel documents checked by an inspector. After inspection you will be guided to the Debba main fishing harbor, where you will board a double decker Omani Dhow.As the cruise sets out, just enjoy your time sunbathing and take in the beauty of the white and salty mountains. You will pass by the naturally carved caves, through the deserted Haffa village, and Ziggy beaches. Once the Dhow finds a perfect place to stop, you can enjoy swimming, snorkeling or just relax on the boat in the sunshine. If you want to explore further, there will be a speed boat available to take you to see the Musandam beach caves or the sea safari. Whilst on-board you can enjoy a buffet lunch with unlimited soft drinks, unlimited tea/coffee and mixed fruits. After a few hours enjoying the on-board activities, head back to the shore for your transfer back to Dubai, arriving at the drop off point at 8pm.
Musandam Dhow Cruise from Dubai: The Oman Fjords - Norway of Arabia
Enjoy an exciting day among the stunning fjord landscapes of the Musandam Peninsula, an area that is best accessed by the sea. Approximately 90 kilometers separates the mainland of Oman and the Musandam Peninsula.This day trip takes you through the unique scenery and rocky mountains between the border of the United Arab Emirates and Oman to the Musandam Peninsula in Oman. Sail from the fishing port in Khasab and begin your tour of the famous stone houses, fishing villages, white mountains, rugged cliffs, beautiful caves, salt mountains, and fantastic bays in Musandam.We will take you to the place where you can swim and snorkel in the clear water & watch a few dolphins this unique nature from your traditional dhow.Enjoy a delicious picnic lunch in this beautiful landscape before continuing on the tour. In the afternoon you return to the port with unforgettable memories. You’ll then be transferred from Khasab back to your hotel.