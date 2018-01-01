Welcome to Southern Oman
There are many possible day trips from Salalah, including Job’s Tomb, the heroic town of Mirbat with its beautiful beaches, and Mughsail, famed for some violent blowholes in the undercliff and for nearby groves of wild frankincense.
If you are travelling during the khareef and can put up with the unremittingly tedious journey from Muscat or Nizwa, it is worth going overland to Salalah across the largely featureless Al Wusta Region and returning by plane. This is the best way to sense the full spectacle of the khareef across the top of the jebel; after eight hours of gravel plains, Dhofar seems like a little miracle.
Empty Quarter & a Lost city from Salalah
Full day Empty Quarter and a Lost city. Drive across the Qara Mountains and on to the Nejd area of Dhofar. Dhofars most remarkable and popular site with its unspoilt and magical sand dunes. We make a brief stop at Thumrait which was famous as a Bedouin settlement. We drive further to the daunting Empty Quarter or Rub Al Khali. Here we find high sand dunes that rise to a height of 250 metres and above. From here, we drive to the lost city of Ubar, According to myth, the desert swallowed up Ubar.Quite literally, it sank without trace -becoming the fabled Atlantis of theSands. This once buried city, which was spotted by satellite, gives you a glimpse of the value of workcarried out by a team of explorers in 1982, led by Sir Ranulph Fiennes. We will have lunch at Thumrait. On our return to Salalah, we pass by Frankincense trees. Return to hotel.
Empty Quarter and a Lost city OVERNIGHT CAMPING on FB Basis 2 Days 01 Night
Empty Quarter and a Lost city (OVERNIGHT CAMPING on FB Basis) (01 Night / 02 Days). We will start our tour from your hotel .After having a small break in Thumrait town, which was famous as a Bedouin settlement, we proceed west on graded road crossing the huge gravel desert of Al Nejd.Arriving the sand desert in Al Hashman, where the sand dunes emerge more picturesque and more spectacular, our experienced driver will drive up the hills in the most thrilling and exciting manner to show you an example of driving with force in the sand popularly known as Dune Bashing. In Rub AL Khali, enjoy the exciting and thrilling driving tactics in the fine sand of Arabian Desert. Enjoy a beautiful sunset over the sand dunes before you reach our camp site. You will also have the opportunity to ride a camel. Arabian Coffee and traditional dates are also served on arrival at the camp. Later you will be served a delicious B.B.Q. dinner and Shisha (the Arabic water pipe). After the breakfast, served at the camp on the next day, we will proceed to the Lost City of Ubar(UNESCO World heritage site). This legendary ancient kingdom, known as Ubar, was said to have existed in one of the most inhospitable places on earth a vast and forbidding Rub Al Khali desert, appropriately known as the Empty Quarter. According to myth, the desert swallowed up Ubar. Quite literally, it sank without trace -becoming the fabled Atlantis of the Sands. This once buried city, which was spotted by satellite, gives you a glimpse of the value of work carried out by a team of explorers in 1982, led by Sir Ranulph Fiennes. On our return to Salalah we drive into Wadi Dawka (UNESCO World heritage site) known as the Frankincense Wadi, which is also well-known as the biggest collection of the naturally grown Frankincense trees in the region. Experience the Frankincense and its use in the past as well as in the modern World. Return to Salalah by afternoon.
Half day tour Splendours of the East
Half day tour Splendours of the East. Drive towards east. On the way to Taqa, you will pass by the Royal Farm and Marmura House. Taqa village is known for Dried Sardines, traditional & old Dhofari Houses. A very interesting castle can be seen here in this spot ,which was the formal official residence of the Governor of taga village long time ago & obtain a glimpse into the rich history of this area.To the East of Taqa lies the ruin of Sumhurum (Khor Rori), The city was the easternmost outpost of the Hadramawt Kingdom on the ancient incense route between the Mediterranean Sea, Persian Gulf and India. Khor Rori was an important port on the coast of Dhofar, and one of the major trading cities with frankincense, believed to have been the hub & harbour for the shipping of Frankincense (UNESCO World Heritage site) this place is believed to be the palace of the famous Queen sheba.A drive along the coastal road leads you to Mirbat the old city of Arabian horses and Slave trade. Now you will have a photo stop at Bin Ali tomb (dates back to the 14th century), passing by Mirbat Castle and the Old Merchant Houses, then heading to Salalah, . The last stop will be at natural spring of Ain Razat "a beautiful park surrounded by hills" located At the foot of the Qara mountains.
Half day tour Best of West of Salalah
Half day tour The Best of West. Take the way across the Qara mountains where the beauty of Dhofar mountains Manifested. Herds of Camels & Cattle are a common sight which gives a scenic view of a traditional Dhofari rural beauty. At Jobs tomb a reputed final resting place of the Islamic prophet, Experience the legendary story of Prophet Job and his devoutness. Unparallel Vistas of the Al Garbib Plain can be seen. Continue towards Mughsayl where the white sand touches the deep blue of the ocean .pass by Frankincense trees, growing in their natural habitat, deep down in the valleys, dotting the dry & craggy countryside.Smell the fragrance of the holy incense then reach the fabulous sandy beach that was anciently determined by sculptured cliffs and Blow holes, where water reaches a height of 30m or more.The view from the top of the coast is fabulous where the mountains drop into water .head to Visit the famous Mughsayl and Salalah Bird sanctuaries. Pass the new road of Yemen.return to hotel.
Salalah City Tour
Half day tour " Salalah City. Visit the Al Baleed museum of the Frankincense land. Opened in July 2007 at Al Balid Archaeological Park it is a large archaeological site that you can stoll through, and the museum hosts an impressive collection about the archaeological and maritime history of Oman . (Open Sat - Wed 9:00 -14:00 & 16:00 - 20:00, Fri -Sat16:00 - 20:00) . After that visit the ancient city of Zufar, the ruins of Al Balid, which was visited by Ibn Batuta and Marco Polo, describing it as a a beautiful, large and noble city .Later we will proceed to Sultan Qaboos Mosque,the largest mosque in Salalah with capacity of more than 5000 prayer can pray their , in the way to the mosque you can enjoy the green planation of Salalah as Coconit trees and Banana trees . After that Drive to the Gold souk offers modern and olden style Dhofari ornaments. Then proceed to Haffah souk which is very attractive with its small shops lined up with straight piles of incense boxes, clay incense burners colorfully decorated with traditional patterns and bags of incense crystals. Also on your way to haffah Souk you can see some typical Dhofari houses with caravan windows and doors. Walking past the Sultan residential palace Al Husn, reaches to the Old Souk where Frankincense, Dhofari traditional clothes and cosmetics are available. Before returning to the hotel