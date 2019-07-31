Scattered across the plain between Hwy 32 and the port, the wind-eroded rocks of Duqm are a striking feature that are well deserving of a visit. The soft…
Al Wusta
There's a point along legendary Hwy 31 – the often-deserted ghost road linking the northern town of Nizwa with Salalah, 870km to the south – where you could be forgiven for thinking the road had left planet Earth and resettled on the moon. Not a tree nor a bush, not a rock nor a sand dune, rises above the flat, gravelled disc of land. This is Al Wusta: Oman's arid central region.
Despite appearances from this central artery, however, the region does have features of interest. There's the port of Duqm, focus of an ambitious urbanisation and tourism project; a string of beautiful beaches that stretch along the entire length of Al Wusta, and there is the Quqf, a magnificent escarpment that's the home of the Arabian oryx. Factor in a share of the Empty Quarter offering opportunities for wild camping, and this remote, desert region rewards an adventurous spirit.
Explore Al Wusta
- RRock Garden
- AAl Wusta Wildlife Reserve
In the middle of a spectacular desert escarpment, this reserve is home to a small herd of reintroduced oryx. It offers a rare chance to see this…
- RRas Madrakah
An hour's detour off the main road between Duqm and Shwaymiya is rewarded by the sight of a colourful landscape of rocks in every imaginable hue. These…
- DDuqm Beach
The broad bay with its sweeping fringe of sand in Duqm is set to become the heart of the town's ambitious tourism project. At present the beach lacks any…
- NNafun Island
Just off the coast of Duqm, a large column appears to rise vertically out of the sea. This geological formation, Nafun Island, is what's known as a…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Al Wusta.
Rock Garden
Al Wusta Wildlife Reserve
Ras Madrakah
Duqm Beach
Nafun Island
