Half-Day Sightseeing Tour of San Juan del Sur

Your half-day tour starts in the morning just yards from the San Juan del Sur port, where you will meet your guide and learn a little about the history of this colorful beach town. See a hotel that used to be the beach house of Nicaraguan dictator Anastasio Somoza Debayle, and then travel a short distance by air-conditioned minivan to a local church, where you'll hear about the revolution that overthrew Somoza in 1979. Enter the church for a look around before heading up to the statue of Cristo de la Misericordia, overlooking the bay, and listen to a story about a local man who made a deal with God. This part of the tour requires a reasonable level of fitness, as you'll climb nearly 100 stairs. The tour will spend 45-minutes here, so there's no rush, and bottled water is provided. Next, move out of town to Las Nubes Adventure Park, where you will take a 15-minute, 1.5-mile (2.5-km) ATV (all-terrain vehicle) ride up through the forest, stopping on the way to look for sloths and birds of prey. Once you reach the top of the hill, you have a choice of views and activities: on one side, you can admire a beautiful view of the Pacific, and on the other, take in an even more spectacular view of Lake Nicaragua and the island of Ometepe with its twin volcanoes. Spend about an hour here, during which you can relax with a cold drink, maybe try some Nicaraguan rum or beer (at own expense) and use the high-speed Wi-Fi to share your photos, if you wish. If you're feeling adventurous, perhaps try some of the park's other activities, such as the canopy tour or the Tarzan swing (at own expense). When time is up, go back down the hill by ATV, and head to Restaurante Vivian, San Juan's best beach-side restaurant, for a free cocktail or Nicaraguan rum. You can then choose to stay and enjoy their all-day Happy Hour or head back to the port, either on foot (a 10 minute stroll along the beach) or in the free shuttle provided. Canopy upgrade: If you select the canopy option when booking, your experience at the adventure park is enhanced with a canopy tour that includes 10 platforms, seven ziplines, and one inclined rappel.