Hidden off the main road just north of Durbar Sq is a large open courtyard set around a central stupa that resembles a mini-Swayambhunath. Directly behind it is an old building, the Yatkha Bahal, whose upper storey is supported by four superb carved-wood struts. Dating from the 12th to 13th century, they are carved in the form of yaksha (attendant deities or nymphs), one of them gracefully balancing a baby on her hip.