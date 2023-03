Halfway between Chhetrapati and Durbar Sq, the Nara Devi Temple is dedicated to Kali, Shiva’s destructive consort. It’s also known as the Seto (White) Kali Temple. It is said that Kali’s powers protected the temple from the 1934 and 2015 earthquakes. A Malla king once stipulated that a dancing ceremony should be held for the goddess every 12 years, and dances are still performed on the small dance platform that is across the road from the temple.