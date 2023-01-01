King Prithvi Narayan Shah ordered the construction of the four red-coloured towers around Lohan Chowk. The towers represent the four ancient cities of the valley: the Basantapur (Kathmandu) Tower, the Kirtipur Tower, the Bhaktapur Tower (Lakshmi Bilas) and the Patan (Lalitpur) Tower (known more evocatively as the Bilas Mandir, or House of Pleasure). The upper parts of the Basantapur and Bhaktapur towers collapsed in 2015 and are currently under reconstruction, with Lohan Chowk closed to visitors.