Rising above the Tribhuvan Museum of Hanuman Dhoka is the once nine-storey Basantapur (Kathmandu) Tower (1770), which once stood like a beacon at the end of Freak St. Unfortunately, the upper tiers collapsed during the 2015 earthquake and the tower is closed to visitors. The struts supporting the tower are notable for their erotic carvings.
Basantapur (Kathmandu) Tower
Kathmandu
