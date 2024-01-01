Basantapur (Kathmandu) Tower

Kathmandu

Rising above the Tribhuvan Museum of Hanuman Dhoka is the once nine-storey Basantapur (Kathmandu) Tower (1770), which once stood like a beacon at the end of Freak St. Unfortunately, the upper tiers collapsed during the 2015 earthquake and the tower is closed to visitors. The struts supporting the tower are notable for their erotic carvings.

