This old building, jammed between gleaming brass shops just southwest of Asan Tole, looks decrepit at first glance. Look closer and you'll notice some fabulously elaborate woodcarvings, depicting beaked monsters and a tiny Tibetan protector, holding a tiger on a chain like he’s taking the dog for a walk. Look also for the turn-of-the-century plaques depicting marching troops on the building to the left and the ornately carved entryway just below it.