This revered temple enshrines a tiny silver image of Ganesh and is currently being rebuilt after sustaining damage during the 2015 earthquake. The courtyard is full of tika-powder-covered statues – note the Budhanilkantha-style statue of Narayan reclining on his serpent bed, next to a human figure made of beaten brass panels. It's a two-minute walk from Chabahil Stupa; take the lane to the north past a small white stupa then go through the white arch.